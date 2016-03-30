Athlete of the Week: Xavier Lechleitner

For an athlete like Xavier Lechleitner, it can be hard to dial it back... especially when rehabbing an injury.

"I have to sometimes pull the reins in on him, and say 'Hey... relax, the body doesn't need to take this pounding," Marathon track & field coach EJ Otto said.

A runner at heart, Lechleitner can't help himself -- the track is his release.

"When you just build up througout the school day, just with everything going on in your life... it's nice to get out there and run, and just, you know, let everything out..." Lechleitner said. "If there's some extra steam you need to blowoff, you can go out there and push yourself a little bit harder using that"

At an early indoor meet this season in Stevens Point, Lechleitner suffered a minor setback during a 4x800 relay. He finished the race, but not without injury.

"About 400 into it, I felt a little pull. I thought it was just tight," Lechleitner said. "I kept running, but I ended up pulling my achilles-slash-calve..."

Though the pull isn't serious, Marathon is not taking any chances.

"We're just going to be careful with him now," coach Otto said. "He'll be fine... Matter of fact, he could probably run right now, I'm just being cautious..."

And who could blame him? Especially when Lechleitner, who owns school records in both the 400 and 800 meters, could be the Red Raider's best chance at repeating as State champions.

While he's not running much right now, Lechleitner continues to rehab in the gym. He's confident he'll be ready for the start of the outdoor season next Friday.

"It's really early in the year," Lechleitner said. "A lot of time, and I'm going to take some of that time, rest up... and then come the outdoor season, hopefully I'll be back and ready to go."

Earlier this year during national signing day, Lechleitner committed to Division 1 Drake University, where he is expected to run the 800 meter for the Bulldogs' track & field team.