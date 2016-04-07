First Wisconsin super delegate sides with Bernie Sanders

A Democratic super delegate in Wisconsin has decided to endorse Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in the state's primary earlier this week.

State Rep. David Bowen is the first of the state's 10 super delegates to side with Sanders. Six others are committed to Clinton and three are not saying who they will back.

Sanders' 13-point win over Clinton on Tuesday in Wisconsin netted him 10 more delegates than her. But she could have tied him in delegates if all 10 super delegates went her way.

Now with Bowen's decision, Sanders is guaranteed to have at least a two-delegate advantage in Wisconsin.

Bowen says he voted for Sanders in the primary and he wanted to be sure his supporters were represented through his super delegate vote.