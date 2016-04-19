Athlete of the Week: Noah Panzer, Northland Lutheran

Noah Panzer of Northland Lutheran High School is a three sport athlete. He competes in soccer, basketball, and his favorite, baseball.

Baseball's head coach Aaron Maurett gives high praise of his captain "He's the ultimate teammate, a great leader, but also the ultimate teammate."

Panzer is a natural leader, both stern when he needs to be, but the first to have fun as well.

"I think some people have to try to learn to be leaders, but he came in his freshman year and he was a leader right away, and I couldn't ask for anyone better on the team," explains Maurett.

Panzer says of being the team's leader, "its a privilege to help them grow, not just as athletes but as young men too, its just fun."

Though Panzer is the obvious choice for captain on the baseball field, he isn't just the ultimate teammate, or just a leader in that setting, he's also a leader in his every day life.

"Noah is just a well rounded kid. He's great at sports, hes great at school, he really cares about his family and friends and all those that are around him. Wherever he goes he usually has a smile on his face and high five-ing people and just making sure they're doing well. He just has that 'it' factor and is really going to go places in life I think."

That 'it' factor will be nothing but help as he pursues his future in teaching at Martin Luther College in Minnesota.

Panzer's coach also explains of his character, "Hes a good baseball player, but even better than that hes a good person and a great teammate. You're not going to find anyone better than him."