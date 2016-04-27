Inshalla County Club

Inshalla Country Club provides Tomahawk’s residents and guests with a scenic 18-hole public golf course, bar & grill, and the premier Banquet & Convention Center in the Northwoods.



We pride ourselves on offering an exemplary experience to those that visit our facility. Whether it be our kind and courteous staff, a course designed with golfers of all abilities in mind or a wedding reception to be remembered forever; Inshalla Country Club is proud to be amongst the best in all that we offer.



While living in Saudi Arabia in the late 1950’s, founders John & Mickey Hein picked up a few customs. The most significant was using the term “inshalla”, meaning “God willing”, in their everyday conversation. This custom melded perfectly with their dream of returning to their hometown of Tomahawk and building a COUNTRY CLUB, God willing.



Construction of the original 9 holes began in 1961 and upon opening in 1964 a name had to be given. The dream remained and the words repeated so often, “Country Club Inshalla” was the undeniable choice. In 1989 the name was altered to Inshalla Country Club after several improvements and expansion to 18 holes.



In 1990-91, major renovation of the clubhouse was done, adding a pro-shop and banquet room; expansion continued to include a Grand Hall allowing for weddings, fundraiser events, private meetings & full catering capability.



Completion of Front & Back Nine renovations allowed for the addition of a 10 station driving range, improved practice facilities and brought Inshalla Country Club back to a Par of 70 and nearly 6,000 yards from the Back Tees. In tandem with the renovations a 26 lot development was created bordering the Front Nine.



John Jr. and son, Andrew Hein, are grateful for the opportunity to provide and enhance these facilities through your patronage.



Stop by, have some fun & play a round at Inshalla!