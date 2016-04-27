Merrill Golf Club is an 18 hole public golf course located in North Central Wisconsin. We are located 15 miles North of Wausau off of hwy. 64. Our scenic Merrill Golf Club gives the golfer a feeling that is not found anywhere else near Merrill. Whether you are seeking to improve your game, or simply enjoy a day of Merrill golf, our course is recommended for you. Our idyllic settings will let you step away from life for a little while and focus on your golf passion. You will be able to test your skills with our long fairways, multiple water hazards and strategically placed sand traps. Following your round of golf, you will be keen to come back and play more.



The Merrill Golf Club offers an assortment of top notch facilities. We feature a top notch Pro Shop, so if you are yearning any new gear, be sure to chat to our golf professionals. And if you are hungry or thirsty before or after your round of golf, be sure to stop at our bar and grill. If you have been wanting to perfect a part of your golf technique, come practice at our short game area with our golf pro. Merrill Golf Club has an eager staff that is committed to providing you with customer service that will make your golf visit outstanding.