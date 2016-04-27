A nostalgic,1912 nine-hole golf course nestled in on the South shoreline of Plum Lake. The golf course gives most players a different feel than most courses they have played. Maybe it’s the moguls in the fairways that give them that challenging lie to hit from. Or maybe the smaller “push up” style greens that require a different “old school” approach to yield a successful shot. Most golfers enjoy the course for it’s tranquility and abundance of wildlife. Plum Lake Golf Club is truly a course that offers an experience and that is what makes it so special!

Fully stocked Pro Shop (Titleist, Foot Joy, Under Armour, Gear)

Food Service Available M, T, TH, some weekends

Driving Range

Screened Porch overlooking Plum Lake

New Yamaha Electric Golf Carts

Friendly Staff