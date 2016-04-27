The St. Germain Golf Club opened as a nine hole facility in 1993 and expanded to eighteen holes in 1996. The golf course, stretching to 6,651 yards from the back tees, will challenge the most seasoned golfer as well as provide the social player with a most memorable golfing experience. Carved out of a dense white and red pine forest, the St. Germain Golf Club provides unparalleled Northwoods beauty.

Perhaps nowhere is the beauty of St.Germain Golf Club more evident than on our signature hole number 5. A truly breathtaking hole, number 5 is a gentle dogleg right that showcases all that St.Germain Golf Club has to offer-beautiful pines, lush fairways, and perfectly manicured greens. Though number 5 is great, guests often comment that they love the view on number 7 just as much.

One of the unique qualities of our course is that there aren’t any houses on it. It truly feels like you are playing alone in the woods but with a high end resort style feel when it comes to course conditions and attention to detail.

In addition to our great course, we have a full length driving range featuring grass and mats, and short game practice area. Our Club Professional offers golf instruction for all ages and skill levels. LPGA Head Golf Professional Margo Rogers-Anderson has 20+ years of golf instruction experience and offers video analysis to help you take your game to the next level.

During your round, stop by Mulligan’s our “above average” snack shack. Mulligan’s offers everything from a wide variety of beers and hard lemonades (approximately 16+) to brats, dogs with all the fixins, and sandwiches such as turkey and cheese and egg, or chicken salad. Try our chili and a cup of hot cocoa on cold day or get a cup of coffee, an orange juice and a breakfast sandwich before you tee off on a cold morning. And, don’t forget to have a chocolate covered rice crispy treat for desert.

After your round, stop by the Whitetail Inn for an exceptional evening of dinner and drinks. The Whitetail Inn opens at 4 p.m. daily. Lodging is also available just a skip and a hop or should we say, “about a 3 wood away” through the woods at the Whitetail Lodge. The Whitetail Lodge is fully equipped with great rooms, a pool, hot tub and workout room.

If you are looking for a Championship golf course in a peaceful wooded setting, St. Germain Golf Club is place to go.