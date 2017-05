Trapp River Golf Course, located in Wausau, is a 18 hole Public course. From the back tees, the course plays over 6335 yards with a slope of 116 and rating of 69.3. Trapp River was designed and opened in 1962. This is truly a unique course that is sure to challenge accomplished players while helping newcomers enjoy the scenery as they enjoy learning our classic game. We offer a full service bar, food service, a fully stocked golf shop, club fittings and golf lessons.