Athlete of the Week: Miranda Gajewski, D.C. Everest

D.C. Everest's Miranda Gajewski is making a lot of noise on the softball diamond this year, especially on the mound. Not only has she become the Evergreens' ace, but she's developed into one of the best pitchers in the area.

"The thing I like about pitching is definitely being in control," Gajewski said. "Being able to set the tone of the game and just being able to be part of every play."

Having played on varsity since her freshman year, the right-hander has really come into her own in this, her junior season for Everest.

"She's kind of gained a little more of the instinct of the game from her freshman year," Everest softball coach Mike Mathies said. "She's become more of a pitcher now, not just a thrower."



In 56 total innings on the rubber so far this season, Gajewski boasts an ERA of 1.50 with a Wisconsin-Valley-Conference-leading 78 strikeouts. Statistically, she's the Valley's most dominant arm.

"I love my change up and I love off-speed pitches" Gajewski said. "I love to get the batter off balance. I mean, it gives you confidence when you know you can go out there and be competition to every team that you face."

More than her pitch selection, Gajewski's greatest source of confidence: her teammates.

"I know my team has by back, and they're going to do everything in their power to get the girl out, just like I am," Gajewski said. "We're all playing for the person next to us, and that's all you can ask for."