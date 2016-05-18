Athlete of the Week preview: Jaycie Dulak, Mosinee

As fictional golf legend Roy "Tin Cup" McEvoy famously said: When a defining moment comes along, you define the moment or the moment or the moment defines you.

That's exactly what Mosinee junior Jaycie Dulak did in last night's conference-clinching win over Rhinelander. Dulak came up big for her team in extra innings - preventing the go-ahead run on a play at third base in the top of the eighth inning, then sliding home to score the game's winning run in the bottom half.

"I was super excited, she said Wednesday. "It was the biggest thing I've ever done. And to know that it was all a team effort and we came from losing basically the whole game and then we got up by that run and it was great."

It was also a benchmark for her coach, Todd Felch, who joined the 300 wins club with that victory.

"You coudn't ask for a better 300th," Felch said. "I mean, winning the conference in extra innings. She was put in the spot light, put kind of under pressure and she just reacted and went and did everything right. And it's something you're never going to forget.''

