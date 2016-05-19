Athlete of the Week: Jaycie Dulak, Mosinee

Every high school athlete dreams of that defining moment, that one chance to rise to the occasion and win it all for their team.

For Mosinee junior Jaycie Dulak -- a first year varsity softball player -- that moment was during Tuesday evening's game for the Great Northern Crown.

Tied 3-3 with conference rival Rhinelander, the Indians were sent deep in extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Mosinee avoided letting the go-ahead run score when Dulak wisely played in on a squeeze play and faked a throw to first. The clever move lead to the Hodag headed for home getting tagged out at the plate.

After a run-saving play in the field, Dulak found herself on third, in scoring position in the bottom frame.

"There was a wild pitch, so I just took off," Dulack said. "I didn't even think about it. I just went... and I was safe, so that's how we won."

Dulak's game-winning slide into home not only clinched Mosinee's eighth-straight conference title, but her coach Todd Felch's 300th career victory.

"You coudn't ask for a better 300th," Felch said. "[Dulak] was put in the spotlight, put kind of under pressure and she just reacted and went and did everything right. And it's something you're never going to forget for sure."

Though she still has the rest of this season and next year to create an even bigger moment for herself, this was by far Dulak's greatest to date.

"This game was so big," Dulak said with a big smile. "This is something i'll remember forever... All the team work that was put in. All the hard work i put in, it all paid off. And I'll definitely being telling my kids, friends, everybody."