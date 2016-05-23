Daniel Keith joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2016.

He has previously interned at News 12 Long Island and WNPR in Hartford, Conn.

Daniel received his Master's Degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University and had previously studied Spanish at Stony Brook University in New York.

Daniel is a Long Island native and is excited to experience life in central Wisconsin and is looking forward to speaking with all kinds of people in the Badger State.

In his free time, Daniel enjoys performing magic, playing bass guitar, cheering on his beloved New York Mets, playing golf, and squeezing in the occasional game of Super Mario Bros. (the original).

If you see Daniel out and about, don't hesitate to stop and say hi!

Contact Daniel: Email | Facebook | Twitter