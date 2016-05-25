Athlete of the Week: Grace Hartman, Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Rapids runner Grace Hartman has had a week to write home about.

The highlight came last Tuesday, when the junior broke a major Wisconsin Valley Conference record. Hartman ran a 24.98 in the 200 meters, shattering Hilary Forrest's record of 25.27 - which was set back in 2008.

"It was really exciting," Hartman said with a beaming smile. "It was kind of nerve wracking waiting for the results. But hearing the initial results and having such a close win with a record was extremely exciting."

Hartman won three total races in that meet, and followed it up by winning the same three in Monday's regional competition.

She's been so good this season, that when we asked her when the last time she lost was - she couldn't remember.

A runner since seventh grade, Hartman never imagined having this type of success at the varsity level.

"I've always been quick, but I guess I never knew how fast I was really until joining a track team," she said. "Running has that effect. It's goal oriented. I love that aspect of it. It makes me feel free."

Division 1 sectionals for area teams will be held at D.C. Everest on Thursday afternoon.