Athlete of the Week: Sydney Alery, Pacelli

Five area softball teams will compete in Thursday's WIAA sectional final round. For just the second time in six years, Pacelli is not one of them.

A year after winning a state championship, the Cardinals' season ended in the regional finals last week. So after a four-year career that included two state tournament appearances and a state title, it's now time for seniors like Sydney Alery to reflect.

"Honestly, all four years, I had the best time of my life and overall my experience was fun," she told Newsline 9. I enjoyed all of it."

A four-year varsity player, the hard-hitting third baseman brought quite a bit to the table.

"Next year you're going to miss a girl who has a lot of knowledge of the game," longtime Pacelli coach Ann Molski said. "A lot of passion. She really is a competitor and she brings that agressiveness to the plate and to the field with every practice and every game."

As a junior, Alery enjoyed her fondest moment on the diamond, turning a critical double play to help the Cardinals win the Division 4 state title.

"Just that experience of getting down to state and winning it," she said. "That capped my high school career."

Though the Cardinals had a strong run in 2016 - winning 20 games - they couldn't quite match the success of the previous season.

Despite the loss in her final game as a Cardinal, Alery remains proud of her career at Pacelli, and optimistic about her future.

"It's going to be hard to move on," she said. "We wanted to get farther in the playoffs, but all good things must come to an end. I'm excited to move on and see what the future holds for me."

Alery will play her college ball at Illinois-Wesleyan University.