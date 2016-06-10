Newsline 9 "Golf Card Tour" - Merrill Golf Club

If you're up to the challenge, Merrill Golf Club just might be for you.

Our second "Golf Card" stop brings us to MGC, which was recently ranked as one of the 10 most difficult courses in central Wisconsin.

This week, along with MGC head professional Mike Potter, Sports Director Brandon Kinnard takes a shot at Merrill's 15th hole, which combines legnth, hazards and a challenging green to challenge even the best golfers around.

On June 20th, Merrill GC is hosting an exhibition that will feature 2004 British Open Champion Todd Hamilton. For more information on that, click on that video above.

For more information on the course, visit the club's website. For info on the other nine courses in our Golf Card Tour, click here.