Brianna Hollis joined the Newsline 9 team in June 2016. She grew up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, and went on to study Journalism at Northeastern University in Boston.

While in school, she participated in a global reporting program in Jordan, and did sideline reporting and color commentary for Northeastern Athletics. After graduating, she worked as a writer at Fox 25 News in Boston.

When she's not chasing stories, she loves playing volleyball and being outdoors.

After living on both coasts, Brianna is excited learn about the Midwest and the Central Wisconsin Community.

Contact Brianna: Email | Facebook | Twitter