Samantha Kuffel joined the Newsline 9 team in June 2016.

Samantha is from Kenosha, WI and is your typical Cheesehead. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in May 2016 with a degree in Atmospheric Science. While in school, she interned under John Malan at TMJ4 in Milwaukee, and also worked as an Operational Meteorologist for a private forecasting company called Innovative Weather.

When she isn't forecasting, she loves to storm chase, travel, and play basketball. In her free time, Samantha lives at Miller Park as she is an avid Brewers fan and hopes to spend more time at Lambeau Field this Fall, as well as exploring the Northwoods.

Being a Wisconsin native, Samantha is ecstatic to be able to work in her home state, and is looking forward to exploring all that Wausau has to offer.

