Strong storms with torrential rain have washed out sections of highways in northern Wisconsin and closed other roads.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office urged against travel in the county because many local roads are flooded. Sections of U.S. Highway 2 and state Highway 13 south of Highbridge were closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said ongoing flooding was expected in northern Wisconsin with rivers and creeks continuing to rise over the next two days. Areas around Danbury to Minong, Hayward, Ashland and Hurley are expected to experience the most significant flooding.

For a complete list of affected roads, please see Wisconsin 511.