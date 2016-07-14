Video of Antigo prom shooting released; Officer cleared

Newly released video of what happened the night a teenager opened fire at the Antigo prom back in April, shows the quick actions of an Antigo police officer who stopped the shooting.

Authorities released videos and pictures from that night. They include everything from dash cam to surveillance video.

It's part of a report that was released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, that clears Officer Andrew Hopfensperger in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jakob Wagner.

The report says Officer Hopfensperger was patrolling Antigo High School when he saw a group of kids leaving the building. He saw sparks near the kids' feet, and hear loud bangs.

At first he thought it was fireworks, but then saw someone "hopping" and heard a girl yelling "Help or help me" and that's when he saw the gunman.

In an interview after the incident, Hopfensberger says he approached the gunman and told him to drop his weapon, that's when the gunman turned towards him. He says he had a front sight on the gunman and started firing.

Hopfensberger fired eight shots, hitting Wagner 3 times. After Wagner fell, Hopfensberger holstered his weapon, handcuffed Wagner and unloaded the rifle Wagner was using.

The video released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice can be seen HERE.

FROM THE REPORT:

-Wagner used an Norinco SKS rifle in the attack which he purchased at the Bob and Rocco Gun Show at the Langlade County Fairgrounds

-Wagner fired 10 rounds of 7.62X39 rifle ammunition and had 45 rounds remaining. He purchased the ammunition from Antigo Fleet Farm

-Hopfensperger fired 8 rounds, hitting Wagner 3 times

For the full report of the Antigo prom shooting CLICK HERE.