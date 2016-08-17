Family remembers Amherst man killed in tragic farm accident

The Biadasz family is remembering their son Mike, who was killed in an accident at the family farm on Monday.

“He was the kind of son you could only dream of,” Mike's dad Bob Biadasz said. “He would morning to night farm.”

29-year-old Mike Biadasz was killed while working on the beef farm's manure pit.

“When he broke up that hard crust basically the methane or sulfur dioxide came out of the manure and was sitting there because there was a heavy fog mass,” Bob Biadasz said. “It [the gasses] typically would go up in the air and dissipate.”

The gases did not dissipate because of the weather conditions and the toxic levels overcame Mike.

“It was the perfect disastrous storm to happen,” Biadasz said. “It was a matter of seconds. It was tasteless, odorless and he was gone. Just like that.”

Bob said this situation was a freak accident and something no farmer would ever expect.

“Any father's dream is to have a son like him,” Bob said. “And to lose him to something foolish like this, is tough.”

Mike's family said he was a fun-loving and hard-working man who was dedicated to the farm.

“I was a very fortunate father to have a son of Mike's magnitude, to work with and to love,” Bob said.

Family and friends are paying tribute to Mike by lining up farm equipment on the country road the Biadasz Family Farm sits on.

Mike's funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Fancher. In lieu of flowers, his family will be setting up a farmer safety fund for future farmers.