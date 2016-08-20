2016 Pack Attack guest list - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2016 Pack Attack guest list

By Justine Braun
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

Each week, we welcome a different Packers player to join us on Pack Attack! The show tapes Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. Catch the show on Newsline 9 Tuesday at 6:30.

Come out and join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard and April Boblin each week. The show is free to attend and time permitting, all children get autographs for free. Adults are entered into a drawing for an autograph.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray joins us Mondays following Packers road games.

Here is the running list of Pack Attack guests for the 2016-2017 season:

  • Pre-Season Pack Attack - August 22: George Koonce
  • September 12: Kyler Fackrell (See more on Fackrell here).
  • September 19: Trevor Davis (See more on Davis here).
  • September 26: Joe Callahan (See more on Callahan here).
  • October 3: Bye Week (No player guest)
  • October 10: Jeff Janis (See more on Janis here).
  • October 14: Johnnie Gray
  • October 24: Bill Schroeder
  • October 31: Blake Martinez (See more on Martinez here).
  • November 8: Jayrone Elliott
  • November 14: Jacob Schum (See more on Schum here).
  • November 21 - TBA
  • November 29 - William Henderson (LIVE SHOW)
  • December 5 - TBA
  • December 12 - Lane Taylor
  • December 26 - Christine Michael (See more on Michael here).
  • January 3 - Makinton Dorleant (LIVE SHOW - See More on Dorleant here.)
  • January 9 - Johnnie Gray
  • January 17 - LIVE SHOW

