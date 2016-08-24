Athlete of the Week: The Bohman Brothers, Marshfield

Every football coach wants a two-headed monster in his backfield; a perfect one-two punch of thunder and lightning. Lucky for Coach Dennis Goettl, the Marshfield Tigers have one: the Bohman brothers.



"Braden's our senior guy, so we're looking for him to carry the ball 20 to 30 times a game," said Goettl of the Tigers' primary running back, senior Braden Bohman.

Goettle describes Braden's younger brother Brant, the Tigers' secondary option in the backfield, a bit differently.

"Branty's just one of those athletes, he's just got the "it" factor," he said. "Out here, they compliment each other pretty well."

Braden and Brant let it all hang out against Wausau East during Marshfield's season opener, combining for six scores and nearly 400 yards of offense.

"The running game was just really working," Brant said. "The offensive line did a really good job blocking right off the whistle."

"I could see the holes right away," said Braden with a smile. "And I just hitt'em right away, that was just the big thing."

The outcome? A 48-13 Marshfield victory.

This year is Brant's first season on varsity -- he's a sophomore. Meanwhile, this is the finale for Braden, whose senior season has become especially unique.

"It's really special playing with my brother, because I never played with him in all my years growing up," Braden said. "It makes me proud that he's doing so well... he's following in my footsteps, I guess you could say."

For Brant, playing alongside his older brother has not only given him a path to walk in, but a target to shoot for.

"I think inside games my goal is to be better than him," Brant said.

Like most brothers, Braden and Brant love to compete with one another.

"He had little more yards than me last game, so that's definitely competition right there," Branden said.

Coach Goettl says he doesn't mind a little sibling rivary, especially if the result is more performances like week one's against Wausau East.

"There's a mutual respect there... Braden knows what his brother can do and Branty's learning from his brother," Goettl said. "Both are tough competitors... And on that line, I think they're great backs for us and we're glad they're on our team."

