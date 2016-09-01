Athlete of the Week: Regan Stefan, D.C. Everest

Volleyball is a loud and busy game, but according to D.C. Everest senior Regan Stefan, it has to be.

"Volleyball is the only sport where the ball can't hit the ground" Stefan said. "You always have the six people having to work together. If there's a dropped ball, that's an automatic point for the other team. So, talking, knowing the other team's strategy is a huge deal."

A third-year captain for the Everest volleyball team, Stefan has the talking part down.

"I'm very annoying, but that's something I pride myself in," Stefan said. "I talk a lot on and off the court."

But it's her gift of gab that has allowed the Evergreens to thrive.

"Her skills to communicate both knowledge of volleyball and to fire up our team are just through the roof," said Rita Jasurda, D.C. Everest volleyball coach.

"She's just excited to be out there," teammate Caroline Hehir added. "She wants to excite others about the game. She's really ready to play everytime she steps onto the court."

An All-Conference player in back-to-back seasons, Stefan helped lead the evergreens to state in 2015 -- a feat that remains a top priority in this, her senior season.



"That's definitely our main goal," Stefan said. "We want to keep pushing for that."



Beyond 2016, Stefan fully plans to continue playing the sport at the next level -- she hopes for a division two program.

"I love this sport," Stefan said. "I have a really large passion for it, for the girls and for the sport."

In the meantime, the Evergreens will continue to capitalize on her talents.

"Her leadership, her skills, her ability to communicate, it'll be something that'll be very hard to replace when she's gone," coach Jasurda said. "We're just going to enjoy every moment we can with her while she's still with us."

