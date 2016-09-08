Athlete of the Week: Colton Kizewski, SPASH

There's no disputing who the no. 1 back is at SPASH -- it's Gus Turner Zick. As sensational as Turner-zick is, he's a senior. Sure, there's still an entire season left to play, but it's never too early to start thinking about next year... and Colton Kizewski.

"Having Colton in our backfield adds another dimension to our offense," SPASH head coach Pete McAdams said. "Colton's going to get better and better as the season goes on and then coming in next year as a senior."

Last year, Colton's older brother Victor was quite successful as the Panthers no. 2 back -- successful enough to be named Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Under the wing of Turner-Zick, Colton's on a similar path

"When you have a guy like Colton who can give Gus some relief here and there, it makes a big difference," McAdams said. "I think for Colton to be able to kind of get that tutelage from Gus as he goes through this year is going to be big for him next year."

While the bulk of the carries may come next season, Kizewski's doing plenty with his touches this year. He was explosive in week 3 against Fond du Lac, rushing for 42 yards and two scores on just eight carries

"If you touch the ball and 25 per cent of the time you score, that's a pretty good stat," McAdams said.

"We put in a new backfield with me and Gus back there," Kizewski said. "And I think that helped a lot, because we work really well together -- it just worked out. I found a lot of holes and I made the most of it."

"I'm excited about his future as he continues to stay healthy," McAdams added. "...And really, compete and compete and compete to help our offense go."