Newsline 9 had a crew on scene as a boat was pushed by a strong current over a dam.

The dramatic scene unfolded just over the Clark County border on Lake Arbutus Thursday morning.

Onlookers watched as boats and docks piled up at the top of the dam.

Hatfield Fire Captain Bob Ehlen was on hand. He says boats become unattached when a large amount of rain falls on the lake.

"We're not going out to try and rescue any of the boats because it would just make matters worse," he said.

Ehlen says the boats that fall are destroyed and will most likely stay at the bottom of the river.