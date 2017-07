Eleven cows died and a dump truck driver was hurt when the truck lost control and crashed into a barn full of cattle near Wausau, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday about 3:15 p.m. just off state Highway 52, the agency said on its Facebook page.

The dump truck was loaded with gravel and the driver suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's department said.

Why the truck lost control and left the road before plowing into the barn was not immediately released.

Two wrecker services and an excavating company removed the truck from the heavily damaged barn, investigators said.