Clown sightings causing concern in Central Wisconsin

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Creepy clowns continue to make headlines across the nation, causing concerns right here in Central Wisconsin.

"It's pretty scary, I have three kids," said Merrill resident Megan Roberts.

Chilling encounters of clowns threatening violence and attacking people have spread from California to Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

"It's creepy, it's scary, they're everywhere," said Roberts.

Rumors of sightings in the Wausau area have spread.

"I was woken up by a knock on my door, I went to answer it, I looked through the peep hole and there was a clown," said Wausau resident Brittanee Seeger.

Seeger said she tried to grab her phone to call police but by the time she got back to the door the clown was gone.

"I didn't sleep the rest of the night," said Seeger. "I don't even go outside at night like I used to do."

Seeger didn't tell police, and several Central Wisconsin police departments said they haven't had any reports of creepy clown sightings here.

"I figured he was gone and they were going to need proof," said Seeger.

With Halloween right around the corner, parents are on high alert.

"I worry about my kids now, should I let them go trick-or-treating, should I let them not go," said Roberts. "It's very, very scary, it is."

