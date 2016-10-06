Athlete of the Week: Ean Rau, Abbotsford - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Ean Rau, Abbotsford

Posted:

Abbotsford quarterback Ean Rau is the key cog in an offense that's built on deception.

The 7-0 Falcons (No. 1 in the Newsline 9 Power 9) are averaging 313 rushing yards per game. Rau, a junior, is second on the team in rushing with 414 yards and seven touchdowns.

With a win Friday against Athens, Abbortsford can clinch at least a share of its second straight Cloverwood Conference title.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.