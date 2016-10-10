UPDATE: Police: 2009 video has no connection to missing Antigo teen

A video investigated in the disappearance of Antigo teen Kayla Berg in 2009 is fake and does not relate to an abduction or illegal activity, Police Chief Erick Roller said Wednesday.

Investigators found the producer of the one-minute clip and the two actors, including a women or girl depicted as tied up, kept in a dark room and screaming for help, Roller said.

"We determined that they produced the video as a series of videos and posted this one in October 2009," he said in a statement. "They did not intend to depict any reference to our missing Kayla Berg."

In an interview Wednesday, Roller said the video was made on the East Coast by the two actors - both adults - but he wouldn't specify where.

Investigators spoke to both people and it was unclear why they made the video, but the pair said they had no idea it was being associated with Kayla Berg, the police chief said.

The actors said the video was made seven years ago and they forgot about it, Roller said.

Berg's mother and others familiar with Berg had indicted the girl in the video could be her.

She vanished in August 2009.

The video, discovered on YouTube and entitled "Hi Walter! I got a new gf!," a reference to a girlfriend, was removed from the site Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The FBI is stepping in to investigate a bizarre YouTube video that some believe may be missing Antigo teen Kayla Berg.

The video titled, "Hi Walter! I got a new gf!" was posted back in October of 2009, just a couple months after her disappearance. In it, a man describes an encounter with his new girlfriend, and then shows a woman who appears to be held captive in a locked room. That video has since been removed from the site.

Kayla's mom Hope Sprenger was concerned that the girl in the video could be her missing daughter.

"[It] sounded like her, looked like her, it gave me chills," Sprenger said. "Disturbing. "It made me sick to my stomach."

Sprenger said certain details in the video had her concerned.

"The clothing could be a big possibility," she said. "We do believe she was wearing that type of shirt, we know she had jeans."

Kronenwetter Police Chief Daniel Joling said Tuesday the man in the video is not a resident of Kronenwetter and "I can attest to the fact unequivocally that the video was not taken in the residence here in the village."

For Sprenger, the video is a reminder of the nightmare that began seven years ago.

"I thought it looked a lot like her," she said. "I pray to God it's not."

Antigo Police also say the girl at the end of the video does resemble Berg. They've received numerous tips since the video surfaced, and are actively investigating its origin as well.

"We'll do whatever we can to find out who's in there and identify them," Police Chief Eric Roller said. "Sometimes that's hard on the web because of wherever this stuff may originate from [but] we're going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of it.

A man who lives in Marathon County, who appeared to look like the man in the video, has been contacted by authorities, but cleared of having anything to do with the disturbing video.