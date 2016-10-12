Athlete of the Week: Emily Luetschwager, SPASH

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- If Stevens Point is the City of Champions, Emily Luetschwager is queen of the castle.

Lost in the mix of basketball, softball and football titles at SPASH has been Luetschwager's dominance on the the tennis court.

Two weeks ago, the senior became the first player in the conference's history to win four straight singles championships. Later this week, she'll go for her second consecutive Division 1 state title.

Nice accolades, but her dominance along the way is what's been truly impressive.

"She has 65 straight victories and she has not lost a set this year," said SPASH tennis coach Gary Baier, who called Luetschwager's run "mind boggling."

"Even if I have an off day, I can still find a way to win," Luetschwager told Newsline 9. "I know how to beat people and I can figure out a way to win any match."

Last year the SPASH standout became the first person from central Wisconsin to win an individual state title in tennis. She said she's had the dream of winning at state since seventh grade. Out of all of the success, it's actually failure that still drives her toward another championship.

"My sophomore year I was upset with how it ended and I knew I had potential to be better," she said of her fifth place finish in her sophomore year. "From sophomore year to junior year that motivated me even more."

"In the span of that year she became so much more emotionally strong," Baier added. "As a sophomore little things would bother her and affect her a game or two after that. She's much stronger now, not only physical but she's tougher mentally."

Luetschwager's quest for a second straight state title begins tomorrow at the state tournament in Madison. She will continue her tennis career at Colorado State University next season.