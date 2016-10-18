UPDATE: Yang, 16, sentenced to 13 years in prison for fatal stabbing

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday sentenced a 16-year-old Wausau boy to 13 years in prison for fatally stabbing another teen.

A jury convicted Dylan Yang of first-degree reckless homicide in the Feb. 27, 2015, death of 13-year-old Isaiah Powell, who was stabbed twice in the back during a confrontation of two groups of teens outside Yang's home.

"A life was needlessly lost at your hands," Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson told Yang. "You never called an ambulance. You never called police. You called your brother to go to a dance."

More than 100 people, including members of Yang's and Powell's family, crowded into the Marathon County Courthouse for the day-long sentencing. Security was tight. Emotions high,

Yang told the judge he was sorry. Prosecutors recommended a 25-year prison sentence.

Jacobson ordered Yang to serve 17 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison.

The judge allowed Yang credit for nearly two years already spent in jail, leaving about 11 years left behind bars.

The maximum punishment for first-degree reckless homicide is 60 years in prison.

During Yang's five-day trial in March, prosecutors contended that stabbing Powell was not a reasonable reaction to what happened outside Yang's home said the teen could have used a chair to defend his friend who was under attack by Powell.

Yang's attorney argued the boy was acting in self-defense because Powell had a BB gun that he thought was real. The attorney maintained Vang was scared, not a killer.

The conviction sparked a rally by Hmong groups in Wausau last summer who were critical of how Yang's case was handled in the criminal justice system.

Yang's trial attorney did not try to have the case moved to juvenile court, where punishments are less severe.

Dylan Yang will learn his fate on Wednesday for stabbing and killing 13-year-old Isaiah Powell on Feb. 27 2015.

The 17-year-old faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

It all began when a group of kids approached Yang's house after an argument between two groups of boys.

One of those boys was 13-year-old Isaiah Powell who witnesses say was carrying a BB gun and fired at Yang and his friends.

Yang said during his trial, and interviews with police, he thought the gun was real and acted in self-defense when he stabbed Powell twice in the back.

The case has taken the national stage as an overwhelming amount of support has come in Yang's defense, asking Judge LaMont Jacobson to hand down a lenient sentence to the teen.

Letters and petitions from all over the country have poured into the courthouse.

Yang's sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.