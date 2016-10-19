Athlete of the Week: Joe Duty, Adams-Friendship

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) -- Four years ago, Joe Duty helped Adams-Friendship snap a 22-game losing streak.

Now, as a senior quarterback/safety, he's led the Green Devils to a perfect 9-0 season and a South Central Conference championship.

Duty has more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns this season, but perhaps his biggest attribute is his perseverance off the off.

His mother passed away earlier this season, and coaches and teammates say Duty has responded by playing the best football of his life.

Adams-Friendship kicks off postseason play on Friday night, hosting Wrightstown.