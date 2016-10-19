Athlete of the Week: Joe Duty, Adams-Friendship - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Joe Duty, Adams-Friendship

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) -- Four years ago, Joe Duty helped Adams-Friendship snap a 22-game losing streak. 

Now, as a senior quarterback/safety, he's led the Green Devils to a perfect 9-0 season and a South Central Conference championship.

Duty has more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns this season, but perhaps his biggest attribute is his perseverance off the off.

His mother passed away earlier this season, and coaches and teammates say Duty has responded by playing the best football of his life.

Adams-Friendship kicks off postseason play on Friday night, hosting Wrightstown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.