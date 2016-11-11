'Thank You' from Warm Up Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

'Thank You' from Warm Up Wisconsin

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

We asked, and you answered!

You helped us make central Wisconsin a little warmer this winter by dropping off winter gear for Warm Up Wisconsin.

Newsline 9 collected more than 2,000 coats, boots, scarves and hats during its inaugural Warm Up Wisconsin campaign that wrapped up Dec. 9.

The donations will help families in need throughout Wisconsin.

K-Tech Kleening participated by cleaning and storing the donations.

Newsline 9 and Wagner Shell thank you for supporting those in need in our community!

