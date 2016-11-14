Athlete of the Week: Mason Kauffman, Stratford

Mason Kauffman's return to the wrestling mat has been as miraculous as it has unlikely.

Not only did a pair of heart infections cost the Stratford star a shot at back-to-back state titles last year, they nearly took his life.

But after months of rehab, the 2015 state champion is fully recovered and better than ever. Kauffman signed his national letter of intent to compete at the University of Eastern Michigan on Monday, officially completing the end of a journey that has had more ups and downs than any of his matches.

"Some schools, the heart thing scared them," the senior told Newsline 9. "They stopped talking to me. but Eastern Michigan was always there for me."

Kauffman had other offers from schools like Ohio State and Notre Dame, but chose the Eagles because of their support during his time of trouble.

He was rushed to a Madison hospital on the eve of Championship Saturday last February, where he found out his heart was enlarged. Doctors told Kauffman he would never compete again, but he's since been cleared and plans to wrestle for the Tigers again this winter.

Kauffman is our Athlete of the Week. Newsline 9's Derek Wattay spoke with him, his mother, his coach and his trainer for the story, which you can see in its entirety on Wednesday during Newsline 9 at 10.