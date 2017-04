The Jefferson Awards banquet recognizing community volunteers takes place Thursday evening at Wausau's Jefferson Street Inn.

Newsline 9 and Marshfield Clinic partner to recognize volunteers who give their time or raise money for non-profit, charity groups.

This year's honorees are:

Colin Hanson- A Walk in Their Shoes History Projects

Dan Maas - Chatterbox Charities

Karla Sathre - New Life Pet Adoption Center

Craig Kersemeier - K-Tech Charities

Joseph Kelbley - Rothschild Veteran's Memorial

Anne Drow - The Open Door

Evelynn Baumann - Aspirus Knitting Volunteer

Vickie Richmond-Hawkins - Monk Botanical Gardens

Linda Becker - Merrill City Band

Romey Wagner - Wausau Noon Optimists/Kenya Water Project

Keri Ann Connaughty - Domestic Violence Outreach

Marcia McDonald - Ageless Aviation

Thursday night, one of them will be selected to move on to represent North Central Wisconsin in the national Jefferson Awards competition in Washington, D.C.