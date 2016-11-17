UPDATE: Body found in Rib Mountain identified as Asian male

UPDATE: Sheriff's officials said the body found in Rib Mountain State Park Thursday is a male of Asian descent that was approximately 30 years old.

They said there are signs the person died from suicide, but a complete investigation is still being conducted.

Investigators have a potential name of the victim but will continue to follow leads to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

-------------------------------------------

A partially decomposed body was found Thursday at Rib Mountain State Park, according to the Marathon County Sheriffs Department.

A pair of small game hunters said they found the body about 200 yards off of the Lower West Yellow Trail. Investigators said the spot is also about 200 yards away from the nearest home.

In an exclusive interview with Newsline 9, hunters Jay Lo and Lue Yang described what they saw.

"I thought he saw a squirrel up in a tree," said Lo. "So I walk up to him and he pointed to me and said 'Is that a body?'"

The two were shaken up by the situation.

"The body was, he was laying on his back," said Lo. "Because we could still see the shoe up.... Very, very sad."

Lo and Yang said it looked like the body had been there for several months. They said there was a tree on top of the body when it was found.

Lieutenant Jeff Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said it will be a while before investigators get any answers.

"Because of the delayed nature in finding this body, it's going to take some time to know what caused the death and why the body is there," he said.

The body is so decomposed that at this point, all Stefonek can say is he believes it's an adult. Investigators have not identified an age, race, or gender.

Sheriff's deputies said there's no threat to public safety.

An autopsy is set for Friday in Madison.