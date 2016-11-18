Warm Up Wisconsin: Coats piled high in Weston

Marathon County residents stopped at Wagner Shell in Weston to drop off coats during their morning commutes on Friday.

The dozens of coats, hats, and gloves directly benefit The Neighbor's Place in Wausau and schools in Marathon County. Just four days into the Warm Up Wisconsin campaign, Wagner Shell employees said they have already emptied their two bins multiple times. Warm Up Wisconsin continues through mid-December with drop-offs at the following locations:

Schofield Avenue Shell – 3001 Schofield Ave, Schofield

Stewart Ave Shell – 4611 West Stewart Ave, Wausau

Commerce Crossing – 10002 Adventure Way, Weston

Trig's Wausau - 110 S. 17th Ave, Wausau

Trig's Everest Metro - 6205 Business Hwy 51S, Weston

Marshfield Clinic Weston Center - 3501 Cranberry Blvd, Weston

Marshfield Clinic Mosinee Center - 390 Orbiting Drive, Mosinee

Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center - 101 Wisconsin Ave, Stratford

Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center (Wausau) - 3605 E Stewart Ave, Wausau