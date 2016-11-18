Warm Up Wisconsin: Coats piled high in Weston - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Warm Up Wisconsin: Coats piled high in Weston

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

Marathon County residents stopped at Wagner Shell in Weston to drop off coats during their morning commutes on Friday.

The dozens of coats, hats, and gloves directly benefit The Neighbor's Place in Wausau and schools in Marathon County. Just four days into the Warm Up Wisconsin campaign, Wagner Shell employees said they have already emptied their two bins multiple times. Warm Up Wisconsin continues through mid-December with drop-offs at the following locations:
  • Schofield Avenue Shell – 3001 Schofield Ave, Schofield
  • Stewart Ave Shell – 4611 West Stewart Ave, Wausau
  • Commerce Crossing – 10002 Adventure Way, Weston
  • Trig's Wausau - 110 S. 17th Ave, Wausau
  • Trig's Everest Metro - 6205 Business Hwy 51S, Weston
  • Marshfield Clinic Weston Center - 3501 Cranberry Blvd, Weston
  • Marshfield Clinic Mosinee Center - 390 Orbiting Drive, Mosinee
  • Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center - 101 Wisconsin Ave, Stratford 
  • Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center (Wausau) - 3605 E Stewart Ave, Wausau
 Newsline 9 and Wagner Shell thank you for supporting those in need in our community!
