We now know who will represent our area at the national Jefferson Awards competition in Washington D.C.

Craig Kersemeier of Weston has been selected for the honor. He was one of 12 winners honored at a banquet in Wausau on November 17th.

Newsline 9 and Marshfield Clinic partner for the awards, recognizing volunteers for their efforts.

Kersemeier's K-Tech charities has raised $800,000 to provide food baskets for needy families and gives money to breast cancer survivors. Since 2006 it expanded from 25 food baskets during the holiday to providing baskets for up to 400 people.

"Before I felt like I was kind of the organizer of getting these things together," said Kersemeier. "And now I'm a spokesperson for the people to say 'hey, this is our award, we did this together, and let's keep carrying on what we started to do, and keep doing it towards the future.' "

Congratulations to all of this year's winners.