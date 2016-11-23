Athlete of the Week: Taylor Petit, D.C. Everest - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Taylor Petit, D.C. Everest

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

After a series of ankle issues forced her to miss much of her sophomore season, D.C. Everest's Taylor Petit is finally ready for a breakout season this year.

The junior scored 17 points in Everest's season-opening win over Eau Claire North on November 15. But like any good point guard, Petit's game is about much more than scoring.

According to DCE head coach Matt Bullis, she sometimes doesn't shoot enough. Her excellent passing and ball-handling skills are what set her apart as one of the premiere players in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.