Athlete of the Week: Taylor Petit, D.C. Everest

After a series of ankle issues forced her to miss much of her sophomore season, D.C. Everest's Taylor Petit is finally ready for a breakout season this year.

The junior scored 17 points in Everest's season-opening win over Eau Claire North on November 15. But like any good point guard, Petit's game is about much more than scoring.

According to DCE head coach Matt Bullis, she sometimes doesn't shoot enough. Her excellent passing and ball-handling skills are what set her apart as one of the premiere players in the area.