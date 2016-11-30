K-Tech Kleening washing all coats for "Warm Up Wisconsin"

"Warm Up Wisconsin," a winter clothes drive to help people in need, has already piled up hundreds of donations of coats, snow pants, boots, gloves and more.

Before those coats can be distributed, they need to be washed.

K-Tech Kleening has already washed more than 500 coats, and on Wednesday they started distributing them to DC Everest, The Neighbor's Place, and the Salvation Army.

The clothes are being collected for all people of all ages, but the ones who are most in need are students.

"We've started a collection this year of boots, snow pants, coats, socks, warm hats and mittens and gloves, and so we've taken all of those out to our kids who may not have those, and as the whether gets colder they're just more and more important in our schools," DC Everest school district superintendent Kristine Gilmore said.

If you would like to donate, there is still plenty of time.

You can leave your donations at any of our drop off locations up until December 9th: