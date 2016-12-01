UPDATE: Veteran's bike recovered after Crime Stoppers report air - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Veteran's bike recovered after Crime Stoppers report airs

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 90-year-old World War II veteran's stolen bike has been recovered.

On Wednesday, Newsline 9's Crime Stoppers report featured the theft of the 3-wheeler by two teens.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas tells Newsline 9 a determined and concerned citizen helped them locate the bike.

"With a little work from the sheriff's office mechanic, the bike is in good shape," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

While the bike is back where it belongs the search is ongoing for two teens who took it.

They stole if from a garage on East Maria Drive in the Town of Hall on Nov. 2. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at the toll-free hotline at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

