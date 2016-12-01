Athlete of the Week: Christian Bardarson

The Wausau West Hockey team opened their season this past weekend, winning the 6th annual red-flint tournament, notching wins over Superior and Eau Claire Memorial.

A key contributor in those victories: senior wing Christian Bardarson, who after four years at West, has become one of the squad's most valuable players.

"He's worked really hard in the weight room, and just as he's matured over the last four years," West hockey coach Brian Brandt said. "Those skills that he's developed have helped him and certainly got him off to a really good start this year."

He came away with 3 goals this weekend -- a performance worthy of Athlete of the Week honors.



''I like to be a an aggressive guy," Bardarson said. "I like to go get the puck, go where the puck's going to be... Look for the open guy and makes plays to get the job done"