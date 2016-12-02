Warm Up Wisconsin: Justin collects hats, scarfs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Warm Up Wisconsin: Justin collects hats, scarfs

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Newsline 9's Justin Loew spent Friday morning at the Wagner Shell on Stewart Avenue collecting hats, mittens, and coats for people in need around Marathon County. All donations go to The Neighbor's Place in Wausau as well as school districts in Marathon County to benefit homeless children.

This marks week three of the Warm Up Wisconsin campaign. Newsline 9 will continue to collect donations throughout Marathon County until December 9th.

You can leave your donations at any of our drop off locations:

  • Schofield Avenue Shell – 3001 Schofield Ave, Schofield
  • Stewart Ave Shell – 4611 West Stewart Ave, Wausau
  • Commerce Crossing – 10002 Adventure Way, Weston
  • Trig's Wausau - 110 S. 17th Ave, Wausau
  • Trig's Everest Metro - 6205 Business Hwy 51S, Weston
  • Marshfield Clinic Weston Center - 3501 Cranberry Blvd, Weston
  • Marshfield Clinic Mosinee Center - 390 Orbiting Drive, Mosinee
  • Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center - 101 Wisconsin Ave, Stratford 
  • Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center (Wausau) - 3605 E Stewart Ave, Wausau

Newsline 9 and Wagner Shell thank you for supporting those in need in our community!

