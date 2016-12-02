Police looking for suspects in Central WI ATM skimming scam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police looking for suspects in Central WI ATM skimming scam

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

Police departments across the area, are asking for help to identify suspects in a credit card skimming scam.

The Marshfield Police Department posted several photos on its Facebook page.

They say they're working with the Rhinelander and Tomahawk police departments, to track down these suspects in the recent skimming of credit cards from local ATMs. 

They say the thieves place devices on over actual card readers to swipe your personal information.

Police say they don't think the men are from the area.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police, or the Wood County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-325-STOP (7867).  You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a cash reward.

