Everest Metro Police to hire two officers amid shortage

In a meeting with the Everest Metro Police joint finance committee on Tuesday afternoon, a decision has been finalized to add two new officers to the force in 2017.

The committee's 2017 budget was approved last month, but future expenses, including a $100,000 software update for the department in 2018, was not taken into account when the initial decision was made.

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks said the department is in dire need of more officers because calls often get stacked on top of each other with some response times taking hours.

"If something happens, it's breaking somebody away from another call or putting these other calls on hold," Sparks said. "Unfortunately, it used to be the exception. It's now becoming the norm."

Sparks said that his department falls well short of the state average, in terms of officer numbers per population. Everest Metro currently sits at 1.3 officers per 1,000 residents, while the state average is almost two officers.

Sparks said to the committee that the future of the department needs to match the rapid growth of the community's population.

Everest Metro currently has 25 sworn officers.

The department hasn't expanded since 2005.