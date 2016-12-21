Wake Up Wisconsin: Christmas cookie decorating

Newsline 9's Molly Koweek is spending the morning at 2 1/2 Cups Cupcakery and Bakeshop in Marshfield.

She's learning how to bake and decorate Christmas cookies!

Cut-out Sugar Cookies

1 cup softened butter

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

5 cups all-purpose flour

Mix together first six ingredients in mixer until light and fluffy. Add flour and blend dough into ball. Roll out dough on a floured surface and use any shaped cutters. Bake at 325 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Cool before frosting.

Buttercream Recipe

1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine (softened)

1 teaspoon clear vanilla extract

4 cups sifted confectioners' sugar (approximately 1 lb.)

2 tablespoons milk

In large bowl, beat shortening and butter with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla.

Gradually add sugar, one cup at a time, beating well on medium speed. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl often. When all sugar has been mixed in, icing will appear dry.

Gradually add milk; beat at medium speed until light and fluffy.

*For thin (spreading) consistency icing, add 2 tablespoons light corn syrup, water or milk.