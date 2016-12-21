Chippewa County explosion levels three-story home

It's hard to believe, but miraculously, there were no injuries after an explosion leveled a three-story home in Chippewa County. New Auburn fire crews told our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV the explosion was so powerful that homes up to half a mile away were damaged.

Pat Boettcher owns the house next door to where an explosion took place Monday night. “Actually, we had been here the day before and there were about 40 to 45 people here for a party and that would have been a disaster. So, we are thanking our lucky stars. It was a house and not people," Boettcher said.

Peggy and Jaime Sendra of Dallas, Texas were building a three-story house on Long Lake in the Town of Sampson. Peggy's sister, Patty, said she is still trying to grasp what happened. “We heard that it was our place, and we had no idea of the collateral damage to our friends,” Patty said.

New Auburn Fire Chief Thomas Bischel said a furnace was just put into the house on Monday, and six hours after the contractors left for the day is when the blast happened. “I've been on the department for 20 years, and I have never had to deal with an explosion like this before,” Bischel said. “There had to be a tremendous amount of gas in the house to have such an explosion of that size."

Despite the damage, neighbors said they are thankful they were not home at the time, especially Boettcher, who's living room is left in nothing but pieces. “If we would of been home, that's where we would have been. We would not have survived,” Boettcher said.

WQOW-TV spoke with other neighbors who said houses are just material and can be rebuilt. The important thing is nobody's life was lost less than one week before Christmas.

Bischel said crews will continue to investigate what caused the gas leak that they suspect caused the explosion.

A dollar estimate of the damage is not known, but crews said at least six other homes had severe damage.

