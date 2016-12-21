Officer helps student with tie, doesn't issue ticket

A Menomonie police officer gave something other than a ticket after he pulled over a University of Wisconsin-Stout student.

In a video posted on the Menomonie Police Department Facebook page, a student tells Officer Folczyk he was rushing because he had to give a presentation and he doesn't know how to tie a tie. He was rushing to a friend's house for help.

"He knows how to tie a tie and I honestly don't know how," the student said.

The officer then asked for the tie and began tying it as the student got out his license and registration.

