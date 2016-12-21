Officer helps student with tie, doesn't issue ticket - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Officer helps student with tie, doesn't issue ticket

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Menomonie police officer gave something other than a ticket after he pulled over a University of Wisconsin-Stout student.

In a video posted on the Menomonie Police Department Facebook page, a student tells Officer Folczyk he was rushing because he had to give a presentation and he doesn't know how to tie a tie. He was rushing to a friend's house for help.

"He knows how to tie a tie and I honestly don't know how," the student said.

The officer then asked for the tie and began tying it as the student got out his license and registration.

See the full video below.

