Walker calls 'Whiteness' class at UW-Madison 'goofy'

Gov. Scott Walker says a University of Wisconsin-Madison class titled "The Problem is Whiteness" is "goofy" and "unusual," but he's stopping short of saying it should put UW's funding in jeopardy.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that "the better area to focus on with funding is the broader issue of accountability and performance."

Two Republican state lawmakers have criticized the race relations course as inappropriate and a waste of taxpayers' money. Rep. Dave Murphy Sen. Steve Nass say that how the university handles the spring course could affect its request for new state funding.

Walker says whether to drop the class is up to UW. He says he does not think "the governor should be telling people what classes they should or shouldn't have."

----------------------------------------------

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is defending plans for a course on race relations after two state legislators criticized the class and warned it could affect the school's funding in the next state budget.

Republican Rep. Dave Murphy says the course entitled "The Problem of Whiteness" is inappropriate and a waste of taxpayers' money. Murphy is chairman of the Assembly's universities committee. He and Republican Sen. Steve Nass say that how the university handles the spring course could affect its request for new state funding.

The university in a statement said the course will benefit students who are interested in developing a deeper understanding of race issues. The State Journal says Murphy is also calling for the dismissal of the course instructor, assistant professor Damon Sajnani, over some tweets he said condoned violence against police.