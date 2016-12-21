River Valley and Integrity banks merging in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Two Wausau banks are merging.

River Valley Bank Corp. said Wednesday it had acquired Integrity First Bank in Wausau in a deal expected to close in the next three months. No purchase price was disclosed.

"Together, we will have the opportunity to deploy our community bank model with a strengthened presence in the Wausau community," River Valley Bank President Todd Nagel said in a statement. "We expect this merger to provide significant benefits to our expanded group of customers, shareholders and employees."

Integrity will become River Valley's 15th branch in the 12 communities it serves, with more than $1 billion in assets, Nagel said.

Integrity First Bank was founded in December 2005 by a group of local bankers and business leaders who wanted to create a community bank that make a difference in the local economy, according to its website.